New York Cop, Hudson Valley Father Of 3, Dies Suddenly At 37 Years Old

A 37-year-old NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley died suddenly, leaving behind three young kids. The support pouring in for his family says it all.

An NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley is dead at the age of 37. He leaves behind three young children.

NYPD Officer From Rockland County Unexpectedly Dies

Pizzi Funeral Home Pizzi Funeral Home loading...

Joseph Sabino Gravino, 37, of Orangeburg, New York, passed away "unexpectedly" on May 23, 2025, his obituary reports.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

He served with the NYPD for 12 years, most recently as part of the Strategic Response Group.

"Broken-hearted to learn of the passing of NYPD Officer Joseph Gravino, a dedicated public servant from Rockland County," Congressman Mike Lawler stated. " My prayers are with his wife, Katie, their three young children, his loved ones, fellow officers, and community during this time of tremendous loss."

A cause of death wasn't released.

Beloved Husband, Devoted Father

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

He's described as a "beloved husband" and "devoted father," whose "greatest joy and proudest legacy" was parenting his three young children, ages 8, 5, and 4 months.

A GoFundMe was set up to help his young family.

"Please join us in any way you can to help this family navigate through this extremely difficult and unimaginable time," the GoFundMe states. "He was a loved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend, as well as a dedicated NYC Police Officer."

Pizzi Funeral Home/GoFundMe Pizzi Funeral Home/GoFundMe loading...

As of this writing, in just a few days, over $145,000 has been raised.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

CLICK HERE to find out more.

7 Of The Most Dangerous Jobs In New York

7 Of The Most Dangerous Jobs In New York Each year, a lot of New Yorkers end up hurt or sick because of the work they do. Zlotolow & Associates reports that number grows into the thousands. Here are the 7 most dangerous jobs in New York State: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Food Items