New York Cop, Hudson Valley Father Of 3, Dies Suddenly At 37 Years Old
A 37-year-old NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley died suddenly, leaving behind three young kids. The support pouring in for his family says it all.
An NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley is dead at the age of 37. He leaves behind three young children.
NYPD Officer From Rockland County Unexpectedly Dies
Joseph Sabino Gravino, 37, of Orangeburg, New York, passed away "unexpectedly" on May 23, 2025, his obituary reports.
He served with the NYPD for 12 years, most recently as part of the Strategic Response Group.
"Broken-hearted to learn of the passing of NYPD Officer Joseph Gravino, a dedicated public servant from Rockland County," Congressman Mike Lawler stated. " My prayers are with his wife, Katie, their three young children, his loved ones, fellow officers, and community during this time of tremendous loss."
A cause of death wasn't released.
Beloved Husband, Devoted Father
He's described as a "beloved husband" and "devoted father," whose "greatest joy and proudest legacy" was parenting his three young children, ages 8, 5, and 4 months.
A GoFundMe was set up to help his young family.
"Please join us in any way you can to help this family navigate through this extremely difficult and unimaginable time," the GoFundMe states. "He was a loved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend, as well as a dedicated NYC Police Officer."
As of this writing, in just a few days, over $145,000 has been raised.
