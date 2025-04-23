NYC Hiker Gets Lost In Upstate New York—Then Makes Dumb Choice

A New York City man called for help after getting lost hiking in the Hudson Valley. He then made a decision that shocked rescuers.

The New York State DEC highlighted this rescue in this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review

Wilderness Search: Town of Hunter, Greene County

Hiker on Trail Brent Stirton / Getty Images loading...

On Thursday, just before 4 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch contacted the DEC about a lost hiker on Sugarloaf Mountain's Mink Hollow trail.

Before calling the DEC, the dispatcher helped guide the 61-year-old man from New York City back to the hiking trail, but remained concerned about the unnamed hiker's safety.

Ranger Peterson called the 61-year-old, who told the Ranger he was in good health and planned to continue hiking.

Because the hiker didn't have a map and was unfamiliar with the area, the DEC ranger suggested the hiker turn around and head back to his car.

The hiker refused and said he'd call back if he got lost again.

Guess what? This hiker got lost again!

New York City Hiker Gets Lost Again Hiking In Upstate New York

Google Google loading...

At 5 p.m., the hiker called Ranger Peterson to report he was lost again.

An hour later, the forest ranger found the lost hiker and helped him down the trail to his vehicle.

