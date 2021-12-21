NY Sports Legends Visiting New Hudson Valley Seafood Spot

Seems like all the sports legends are visiting the Hudson Valley's newest seafood restaurant.

We first talked about J's Seafood Kitchen last month when they were opening their new restaurant at The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown. They seem to be doing quite well for themselves with a visit from NY Knicks legend John Starks recently, and now NY Mets legend Doc Gooden stopped by this past Saturday according to a posting on social media from the official J's Seafood Kitchen Facebook page.

Doc Gooden played 16 seasons with Major League Baseball. Godden pitched from 1984-1994 and 1996-2000 for the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Devil Rays with a career spanning 430 games. He had a 3.51 ERA and 2,294 strikeouts.

Doc Gooden wasn't the only sports legend that stopped by J's Seafood Kitchen Saturday, as NY Giants Wide Receiver Plaxico Burress was also spotted at the popular eatery to try J's famous salmon and mac & cheese with collard greens.

Plaxico Burress played 12 seasons in the NFL for the New York Giants and the New York Jets. He most famously caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLII as the Giants beat the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

The appearances from Doc Gooden and Plaxico Burress appear to be in connection with another autograph signing event from BG Entertainment who hosted a Holiday Sports Spectacular that was taking place Saturday afternoon at the mall. In addition to Gooden and Burgess, other stars appearing at the autograph signing included New York Giants stars Rodney Hampton and Stephen Baker along with New York Yankees and Mets star Shane Spencer and New York Mets legend Lenny Dykstra.

Well, the stars seem to be coming out in droves to check out the Hudson Valley's newest seafood restaurant. There must be some great food being served up at J's Seafood Kitchen. We wish the new Orange County hotspot continued success.