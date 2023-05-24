NY Army Sergeant Accused Of Forcible Touching In Hudson Valley
A one-time sergeant for the Army National Guard is charged with forcible touching in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police Troop K recently announced the arrest of a one-time sergeant for the Army National Guard.
State Police Arrest Long Island Man In Hudson Valley for Sexual Offenses
Pablo Rivera, 49, of Franklin Square, New York was charged with two counts of forcible touching.
According to New York State Police, after a lengthy investigation, police determined that the unnamed victim was inappropriately touched by Rivera on two different occasions. Both in the Lower Hudson Valley.
The first occasion happened in the Town of Cortlandt and the second offense took place in the City of Peekskill, police say.
Rivera was transported to Cortlandt Town Court where he was arraigned and released. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to Peekskill City Court on May 18 and Cortlandt Town Court on May 22. An Order of Protection was issued for the victim.
More Victims Possible In Hudson Valley
At the time of the incidents, Rivera was a Sgt.1st Class in the Army National Guard, police say.
New York State Police believes there are additional victims.
If anyone has information they are asked to call 914-788-8044.
