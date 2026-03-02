Nuclear War Fears Explode Across New York After Iran Strike

Experts have mapped out the "destruction zone" if a bomb hit the Empire State. The data for Upstate New York is chilling.

Over the weekend, Israel and the U.S. launched an attack against Iran.

Nuclear Bomb Fears Increase In New York State Over Iran

President Donald Trump confirmed the news in a video posted on Truth Social Saturday morning and called the military operation "massive" and "ongoing."

Trump said the joint mission with Israel is targeting military infrastructure and nuclear facilities in Tehran and several other cities. He also called on the Iranian people to seize control of their destiny.

Israel is under a state of emergency, and Iran has retaliated by launching missiles against several U.S. military facilities in the Middle East. Iran's Supreme National Security Council promised a "crushing" response to the United States and Israel.

He added that Iran's armed forces have already begun retaliatory measures.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

An expert recently let us know how much destruction a nuclear bomb would cause in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, or New York City

Hometowns Most At Risk Of Nuclear War

Another related report highlighted the "15 US cities that are likely targets of a nuclear attack." See the full list below:

Well before the Iran attacks officials from New York issued tips on how to prepare for a nuclear attack. Officials urged New Yorkers to brush up on these tips.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

