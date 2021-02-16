Newburgh Parolee Caught With 22 pounds of Weed, Police Say

A man on probation is facing felony charges after he was allegedly caught with over 22 pounds of marijuana.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois announced the arrest of a City of Newburgh man for felony drug possession, endangering the welfare of a child and a probation violation.

On Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orange County Probation Department, jointly, conducted a Probation Home Visit in the City of Newburgh.

As a result of the visit, Samuel Chavez, 26, was found in violation of his probationary terms, officials say.

Over 22 pounds of marijuana, edible Gummies, THC cannabis concentrate oils and over 7.8 grams of crack cocaine as well as money were found inside Chavez's home, police say. All the items were seized by police.

Chavez was arrested and charged for violating probation and additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic drug, felonies, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.

He was virtually arraigned before the Honorable Judge Hyun Chin Kim of Orange County Court, on the violation of probation and remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff on $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $250,000 secured bond.

"This joint effort between the Probation Department and Sheriff’s Office is the most recent endeavor to get drugs off the streets and make the communities we live in safer," Orange County Probation Department Acting Director Timothy Davidian stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading: