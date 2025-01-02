New York’s Oldest Store Making Comeback After Closing All Stores

Years after closing all locations, New York's oldest department store is making a comeback!

America's oldest department store chain is returning!

Lord & Taylor Files For Bankruptcy, Closes All Stores

Lord And Taylor Files For Bankruptcy Amid Covid-19 Pandemic Getty Images loading...

Lord & Taylor was established in 1826. The company sold its flagship building on Fifth Avenue in New York City in 2019.

In 2020, the company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Closed Sign Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash loading...

By 2021 all locations nationwide were closed after years of financial issues.

New Owners, Vision For Lord & Taylor

New owners, Regal Brands Global, confirmed plans to make an online comeback in 2025.

"We are thrilled to announce that Lord & Taylor has a new owner, Regal Brands Global! This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our storied history. As we embark on this journey, we want to assure you that we are committed to revitalizing the brand you know and love," Regal Brands Global states on it's website.

The company is also bringing back its "beloved" logo.

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor loading...

"Our focus will be on introducing new products under the iconic Lord & Taylor signature logo," the company states. "We will continue to be an innovative retailer, focusing on unique products and new ways to shop. You can look forward to finding Lord & Taylor licensed products both on our website and at select retailers globally, along with exciting new brands. "

