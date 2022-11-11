New York’s ‘Most Popular Hunting Season’ Begins In Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley hunters get ready. The state's "most popular big game hunting season" is almost here!

Earlier this week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded Hudson Valley residents deer and bear hunting seasons in New York's Southern Zone begin Saturday, Nov. 19.

Deer, Bear Hunting Season Ready To Begin In New York's Southern Zone

"Hunters can continue to enjoy the longer hours, youth hunts, and other changes enacted last year, including requirements for blaze orange and pink to help maintain New York's record of safe hunting," the DEC stated in a press release.

The 2022-23 regular deer and bear hunting seasons in New York's Southern Zone is set to begin on Nov. 19 and will last until Dec. 11. CLICK HERE to get your hunting license in New York State.

"The regular firearms season for deer and bear in New York's Southern Zone is the state's most popular big game hunting season, drawing hundreds of thousands of hunters afield each year," Seggos said. "As a cherished annual tradition in New York State, these hunting seasons are managed to maximize conservation value and balance deer and bear populations, while providing more than 11 million pounds of quality, locally grown, organic meat to families statewide. I wish all hunters a safe and successful season."

Most New York State Hunters Will Participate

The hunting season includes participation from approximately 85 percent of New York's 550,000 licensed hunters, according to the DEC. CLICK HERE to get your lifetime hunting license.

The upcoming season typically accounts for about 60 percent of the total statewide deer harvest and a substantial part of the statewide bear harvest, officials say.

Remember it is illegal to bait bears in New York State. A hunter was recently caught using donuts to hunt black bears in the Hudson Valley.

Bowhunting Season In New York

Bowhunter at Sunset Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

After the regular deer and bear seasons in the Hudson Valley, late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons runs from Dec. 12 through Dec. 20, and then after Christmas from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

"Hunters taking part in these special seasons must possess a hunting license and either bowhunting or muzzleloading privileges," the DEC states.

