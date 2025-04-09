New York’s Latest Laws Are Here—How Will They Affect You?

The New York State budget is late, again, but that doesn't mean new laws won't start.

As of April 1, several new laws went into effect across the Empire State.

New Laws In New York State As Of April 1, 2025

These laws cover many topics. Including:

Despite the New York State budget not being passed on time, new laws can still go into effect. The budget is key to fund laws, and it should be noted that a late budget can lead to disruptions and potential consequences.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

18 New Laws In New York For 2025

Around 20 laws went into effect this year. See more below:

New York State Budget Is Over 1 Week Late

As of this writing, the New York State budget is eight days late. Top lawmakers said talks have hit a bit of a snag. Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to be standing firm an key issues like banning cell phones in schools and discovery reform.

Hochul previously said she's in no rush to get a budget done, adding much of the debate centers on certain policy issues. She believes once those are worked out, the rest of the budget should come together quickly.

