New York’s Food Scene Dominates ‘Best In America’ List

A list that figured out the best restaurants in every state, couldn't name just one from New York.

Our friends at Love Food had the tough task for naming the very best restaurant in every state.

"Nailing down the best restaurant in every US state is no easy feat. Competition is tough – and what exactly makes a restaurant the best is highly subjective. Every state has so much to offer, from finger-licking barbecue joints to Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants that can compete on the world stage," Love Food states.

Still, they decided to take on this "mammoth task." The list was crafted by looking through reviews and awards to find the very best from each state.

2 New York Restaurants Among Best In America

Fine Dining Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

I guess for a few states, it was too difficult to name just one eatery.

New Yorkers know the food scene across the Empire State is incredible. So it's probably no surprise, two restaurants in New York were honored.

The Musket Room, New York City

Google Google loading...

The Musket Room on Elizabeth Street in New York City was named America's 51st best restaurant.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Despite the name the eatery is "bright and airy" which sets the scene for a "thoroughly modern experience."

Love Food states:

Omnivorous and vegan tasting menus, which have earned the restaurant a Michelin star, bring fresh flavors to the likes of steak tartare (paired with kumquat, mint, and Aleppo pepper) and oyster mushrooms (cooked with seaweed caviar, sunchoke, and ginger). Delicate presentation and knowledgeable service wow diners, too. The eatery earned a Michelin star for 11 straight years.

Per Se, New York City

Per Se, also in New York City was ranked America's 17th best restaurants.

"One of four New York restaurants with a three-Michelin-star distinction, Per Se promises a truly special experience for every diner," Love Food states.

The 3-Star Michelin restaurant overlooks Columbus Circle and Central Park.

Google Google loading...

The menu focuses on delivering unique experiences in every dish. No ingredient is repeated throughout each nine-course tasting menu.

"Working with farmers and foragers to source the highest quality ingredients, the restaurant crafts food that diners consistently say is exceptional and, unlike some tiny tasting menus, won’t see you stopping off for a snack on the way home," Love Food adds about New York's top restaurant.

Signature Drinks From Every State

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Highly Restricted or Banned Foods and Drinks in the U.S.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The Top 5 Hangover Cures to Help You Rally