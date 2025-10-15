New Yorkers Warned To Brace For Extremely “Wild” Winter

Winter experts say this winter is going to be a "wild ride."

The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2025-2026 forecast is calling for “dramatic swings and widespread wintry weather,” and they’re not kidding.

Dramatic Swings This Winter

Freezing temps, snow and plenty of weather whiplash are expected. Officials are telling New Yorkers to grab their warmest coats and boots, because it’s going to be a repeat of “chill, snow, repeat” all season long.

Hudson Valley residents should expect a winter that’s anything but mild. Starting in October through the entire winter season, it’s going to be icy, snowy, and unpredictable.

Frequent snowstorms are predicted for the Northeast, and the Atlantic Coast will get its share of heavy rain mixing with snow.

October Snow Possible

Officials say the flakes could start flying as early as October, with the first dusting hitting the region before Halloween.

This isn’t a casual prediction. The Farmers’ Almanac has been tracking long-range weather for more than 200 years, giving New Yorkers a head start on planning for the cold, the snow, and everything in between.

So dig out your warm clothes, stock the shovels, and start dreaming of a white Christmas.

Snow in October is much earlier than when hometowns in New York typically see's its first snow.

