New Yorkers Warned About So-Called ‘Parent Replacement Act’

A new California law is being described by some as a "warning" to parents about a proposal that New Yorkers will be voting on in November.

Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that some New Yorkers fear will soon impact the Empire State.

California Law Described by Some as "Warning" To New York Parents

The law bans California schools from mandating teachers to tell parents about a student's gender identity changes. Newsom signed the bill into law Monday.

The law bans California schools from notifying parents if their child asks to change their name or pronouns or inform parents about their children's gender transitioning.

Newsom is now being sued over the new law and Elon Musk announced plans to relocate two of his companies from California to Texas.

How Does This Impact New York State Parents?

The non-partisan Coalition to Protect Kids - New York is behind the "warning" rhetoric. They are "warning" New Yorkers about a proposal that will be on ballots when you vote this November. According to the Coalition to Protect Kids - New York, the proposal "could ban parents from knowing if an underage child is gender transitioning in school.

Coalition to Protect Kids-NY Spokeswoman Ayesha Kreutz stated, “Parental permission is needed for virtually everything in New York schools, but those same parents could be banned from knowing that a child may be making the biggest decision in his or her life. It’s literal madness. This amendment must be defeated.”

Proposal One is called the “Equal Rights Amendment” but some call it the “Parent Replacement Act.” According to the Coalition to Protect Kids, the proposal goes "much further" than the California law.

What is Included in Proposition One in New York?

There are multiple initiatives at play in the Proposition 1 Equal Rights Amendment.

The New York Bar Association states Proposition1 aims to,

"Prohibit discrimination based on a person’s ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and sex, including their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes. It would also protect against any government actions that would curtail a person’s reproductive autonomy or access to reproductive health care."

While 29 states have enacted Equal Rights Amendments to their state's constitutions, New York is not one of them. This would be New York's first official Equal Rights Amendment.

"If passed by voters on November 5th, the carelessly written ballot proposal could, among other things: 1. Give biological males a constitutional right to compete on girls and women’s sports teams; 2. give illegal migrants a constitutional right to government benefits and potentially a right to vote in New York elections, and 3. threaten sensible state age restriction laws such as underage smoking statutes or senior housing age requirements, the group charges," the Coalition to Protect Kids New York told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

