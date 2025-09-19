New York’s Hidden Millions Discovered: Are You Owed Money
Completing one easy online form could put a significant amount of money back in your pocket! Here's everything you need to know.
The New York State Comptroller's Office is reminding New Yorkers to check for any unclaimed funds.
$453 Million In Unclaimed Money Waiting For New York Residents
More than $453 million in unclaimed money is still sitting in New York, and some of it could be yours!
According to the New York State Comptroller's Office, currently, New Yorkers, religious institutions, businesses, and nonprofits have millions of dollars waiting to be claimed.
Unclaimed property refers to money that has been lost or forgotten. It comes from old bank accounts, uncashed checks, stock certificates, and even unused gift cards.
After enough time, that cash is legally labeled “abandoned” and handed over to the New York State Comptroller’s Office.
There's no fee or time limit to claim the money that's rightfully yours.
Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says his office returns over $2 million per day to New Yorkers.
Officials say that claiming your lost money online is free, easy, and secure. The process can be done within minutes.
How To Search For Owned Money
To search if you are owed money, head to the Comptroller's Office's database. CLICK HERE.
There you'll be prompted to type in your last name or business name. That's all you need. You can make your search easier by adding your first name, city, or ZIP code.
The Comptroller's Office's database updates daily. So, if you're not owed money now, bookmark this article and check back often to see if New York State is holding "money belonging to you."
