New York’s Hidden Millions Discovered: Are You Owed Money

Completing one easy online form could put a significant amount of money back in your pocket! Here's everything you need to know.

The New York State Comptroller's Office is reminding New Yorkers to check for any unclaimed funds.

$453 Million In Unclaimed Money Waiting For New York Residents

Canva Canva loading...

More than $453 million in unclaimed money is still sitting in New York, and some of it could be yours!

According to the New York State Comptroller's Office, currently, New Yorkers, religious institutions, businesses, and nonprofits have millions of dollars waiting to be claimed.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Unclaimed property refers to money that has been lost or forgotten. It comes from old bank accounts, uncashed checks, stock certificates, and even unused gift cards.

Nerthuz Nerthuz loading...

After enough time, that cash is legally labeled “abandoned” and handed over to the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

There's no fee or time limit to claim the money that's rightfully yours.

Comptroller Reminds New Yorkers To Claim $453 Million In Funds

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says his office returns over $2 million per day to New Yorkers.

Officials say that claiming your lost money online is free, easy, and secure. The process can be done within minutes.

How To Search For Owned Money

Tomislav Forgo Tomislav Forgo loading...

To search if you are owed money, head to the Comptroller's Office's database. CLICK HERE.

There you'll be prompted to type in your last name or business name. That's all you need. You can make your search easier by adding your first name, city, or ZIP code.

The Comptroller's Office's database updates daily. So, if you're not owed money now, bookmark this article and check back often to see if New York State is holding "money belonging to you."

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs