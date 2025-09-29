New Yorkers Beware Of Dangerous Trick Tied To Inflation Checks

Scammers are already targeting New York’s new inflation rebate checks. Officials released what you need to know so that your money isn't scammed.

New York State is now starting to mail out inflation rebate checks to more than eight million New Yorkers.

Inflation Rebate Checks To Hit Mailboxes Soon In New York

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul confirmed that checks between $150 and $400 dollars are being sent out through November. The amount New Yorkers will receive depends on income brackets, and whether you are a single or joint tax filer.

Hochul says these checks are because of New York's sales tax revenue increasing due to inflation, adding that the extra money is going back where it deserves, in the pockets of New Yorkers.

Nearly one million people in the Mid-Hudson region are expected to get checks.

New Yorkers Told To Watch Out For Inflation Rebate Scams

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

Sadly, New Yorkers are excited for some extra cash after worrying about scams connected to inflation refund checks.

According to Hochul's office, scammers are sending out text messages, voice messages, emails, and direct mail to taxpayers claiming they must submit accurate payment information to get their check.

"These messages falsely claim that New Yorkers must submit accurate payment information in order to receive an inflation refund check, supposedly so revenue agencies can deposit money into a taxpayer's bank account. The New York State Tax Department and the IRS will not call or text New Yorkers with requests for any personal information," Hochul's office states.

An example of a scam text is below:

NY Gov NY Gov loading...

Who’s Eligible for an Inflation Refund Check?

All people have to do in order to receive money is meet the eligibility requirements.

You are eligible for an inflation refund check if, for tax year 2023, you:

Filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return;

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds below; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

How Much To Expect

Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check.

Joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check.

Single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check.

Single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

