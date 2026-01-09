Amazon Refund Program Opens For Millions Of New York Customers

Amazon might owe you money, but you need to act fast. Here's how you qualify.

The window for eligible customers to file a claim against Amazon is open.

Amazon Settles Antitrust Lawsuit with FTC for $2.5 Billion

Amazon recently settled a 2023 antitrust lawsuit with the FTC for $2.5 billion.

The FTC called the order "historic." Amazon has denied the wrongdoing but settled the lawsuit.

The FTC said Amazon tricked millions of customers into enrolling in Prime subscriptions "without their consent, and knowingly made it difficult for consumers to cancel."

Window To File A Claim For Refund Now Open

The window is open for many eligible Amazon customers is now open. Amazon is emailing and mailing notices to eligible customers by January 23, 2026, with claim instructions.

Only people who unintentionally signed up or had trouble canceling Prime between June 2019 and June 2025 to qualify.

Customers have 180 days from notification to file a claim. Eligible customers could receive up to $51 in refunds.

Approved claims will be paid via PayPal, Venmo, or a mailed check, as chosen by the customer.

There are scams to watch for. Because of course they are.

"The FTC is not contacting people about refunds in the Amazon matter. If you get a call from someone who claims to be from the FTC, it’s a scam. Report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. The FTC will never demand money, make threats, tell you to transfer money, or promise you a prize," the FTC states.

