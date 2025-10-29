New Yorkers Stop Plan To Rename Historic Hudson Valley School

A historic high school name from the 1800s was nearly erased, but Hudson Valley residents stepped in and saved it.

Newburgh residents are overjoyed after they won a battle with the Newburgh Enlarged City School District.

Newburgh School District Wants To Change Name Of High School

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported that the school district asked residents for help in renaming Newburgh Free Academy (the high school in Newburgh) and other buildings connected to the high school.

School officials said this was the perfect time to "reimagine" all of the district's "high school identities" with the opening of the Career and Technical Education Center this summer.

"We are gathering input to select a meaningful name for the new facility and reimagine names for our current high school campuses, names that reflect our shared values and vision for the future," the school district wrote.

Community Members Not Happy

NFA graduates and other community members weren't happy with the potential name change. The name, Newburgh Free Academy, dates back to the 1800s.

Many residents filled out the survey, but instead of providing a new name, wrote in to keep the name the same.

School District Won't Change Name

Thankfully, the school district heard its residents loud and clear.

"The name Newburgh Free Academy carries deep historical significance and pride for our community. Many respondents emphasized that this name represents more than a building. It reflects generations of academic excellence, civic leadership, and community achievement. The word “Free” in our name stands as a testament to the original belief that education should be accessible to all, a value that continues to guide us today," Superintendent Jackie Manning Campbell said.

School officials now want the public to help narrow down the naming options for our high school buildings.

"Please note that the main name, Newburgh Free Academy, will remain unchanged," Manning adds.

Newburgh residents can CLICK HERE to help narrow down the other names.

