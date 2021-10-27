New Yorkers Outraged After Hudson Valley Cop Killer Gets Parole

Andrew Cuomo helped a man who was convicted for killing two Hudson Valley police officers and a security guard get released from prison.

The driver in the deadly 1981 Brinks truck robbery in Rockland County was granted parole. Gilbert's sentence was commuted by former Governor Andrew Cuomo before he left office in August.

"Another act of betrayal by a corrupted Governor. He once again betrays the victims of horrendous crime, and the brave men and women of law enforcement while undermining public safety and giving comfort to a terrorist," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro tweeted in August.

In 1981, Gilbert was the getaway driver of what's called a politically motivated $1.6 million robbery at the Nanuet Mall that killed two police officers and a Brinks security guard.

Nyack Police Sgt. Edward O’Grady, Officer Waverly Brown and Brink’s guard Peter Paige were killed.

Despite being unarmed Gilbert was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder and four counts of first-degree robbery in 1983. Gilbert has been serving time at Shawangunk Correctional Facility.

"He has served 40 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence, related to an incident in which he was the driver, not the murderer. While incarcerated, Mr. Gilbert has made significant contributions to AIDS education and prevention programs; he has also worked as a student tutor, law library clerk, paralegal assistant, a teacher's aide, and an aide for various additional facility programs. At this time, Mr. Gilbert is the only individual still incarcerated, with no possibility of parole in his lifetime," Cuomo stated.

Gilbert was serving 75-years-to-life for his role in the robbery and shootout in Nanuet. He was officially granted parole on Tuesday.

"The parole of David Gilbert is an insult to surviving family members, law enforcement, the people of Rockland County and New York State," the Rockland County Police Chief's Association stated.

Gibert will be released from prison no later than November 30.

"The decision to grant parole to David Gilbert, a self-avowed domestic terrorist is disgraceful. These men left behind nine children, who have had to grow up without their fathers to share life’s milestones and their many achievements. To now tell them that one of the

people responsible for the murder of their father has served enough time, or that she shouldn’t have to face the full consequences for his crimes, is in a word, outrageous," Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III stated.

