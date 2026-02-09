Historic Dying Law In New York Has Residents Divided

After years of fighting, New York has joined 13 other states in a new law that has residents talking. Here are the strict rules you need to know.

There's a new law in New York State that allows the terminally ill with less than six months to live to end their lives with medical assistance.

Hochul Signs Medical Aid In Dying Act In New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System Getty Images loading...

Over the weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an amended version of the Medical Aid in Dying Act.

"This historic bill signing comes after careful reflection and deliberation with the sponsors of the bill, advocacy organizations, and everyday New Yorkers brave enough to share their personal experiences in order to get this legislation across the finish line," Hochul's office stated.

Guardrails to protect the medically ill include:

A mandatory waiting period of 5 days between when a prescription is written and filled.

An oral request by the patient for medical aid in dying must be recorded by video or audio.

A mandatory mental health evaluation of the patient seeking medical aid in dying by a psychologist or psychiatrist.

A prohibition against anyone who may benefit financially from the death of a patient from being eligible to serve as a witness to the oral request or an interpreter for the patient.

Limiting the availability of medical aid in dying to New York residents.

Requiring that the initial evaluation of a patient by a physician be in person.

Allowing religiously-oriented home hospice providers to opt out of offering medical aid in dying.

Ensuring that a violation of the law is defined as professional misconduct under the Education Law.

"New Yorkers deserve the choice to endure less suffering, not by shortening their lives, but by shortening their deaths — I firmly believe we made the right decision," Hochul stated in a press release.

New York Governor Hochul Holds News Conference In Grand Central Terminal Getty Images loading...

The law goes into effect in six months to allow time for the state health department to implement regulations and properly train staff at health care facilities.

“This journey was deeply personal for me. Witnessing my mother's suffering from ALS was an excruciating experience, knowing there was nothing I could do to alleviate the pain of someone I loved. It took years of intimate discussions with our bill sponsors, health experts, advocates, and most importantly, families who have similar firsthand experiences," Hochul stated.

