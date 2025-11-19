New Yorkers Cutting Back On Essentials, Costs Out Of Control

A new study finds that most New Yorkers are struggling just to make ends meet. Soaring food prices and rising costs are forcing families to cut back.

Robin Hood, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting poverty, teamed up with Columbia University to learn about how rising food costs and the cost of living are impacting New Yorkers.

66 Percent Of New Yorkers Are Cutting Back

The alarming study found that most of New York is struggling to make ends meet. The report found that two-thirds of New Yorkers are cutting back on necessities.

Over half of New Yorkers polled said they are forced to cut back on food purchases.

Even New York families making over $150,000 annually are struggling to afford food.

According to ABC, when adjusted to inflation, egg prices are up 90 percent, meat is up 16 percent, and bread is up 11 percent.

The Robin Hood/Columbia University study determined that in the past 10 years, the cost of food has gone up by 30 percent.

While the New York State Comptroller's office says grocery costs increased by 65 percent in parts of New York between 2013 and 2023.

