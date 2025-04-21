New Yorkers Can Now Claim Up to $9,500—Here’s How

Over 60 vehicles in New York could save you thousands. Here's why.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers that money is now available if you purchase or lease one of these 60 vehicles.

$30 Million Available to New Yorkers Who Purchase Electric Vehicles

Hochul confirmed that $30 million is available for New Yorkers who buy or lease new electric vehicles (EVs).

The money is available through New York State's Drive Clean Rebate program, which provides point-of-sale rebates for more than 60 new EVs.

“New York’s leadership in driving the adoption of electric vehicles is helping consumers stay within their budget when purchasing or leasing a new electric car,” Governor Hochul said.

New York State Continues To Build High-Speed Chargers

Officials say the state has made "significant efforts to build out high-speed chargers" along New York State's most traveled areas. Including:

“Along with increased savings, we are building out the infrastructure needed to provide hard-working New Yorkers convenient access to charging, helping to reduce range anxiety and make it easier to drive electric," Hochul added in a press release. These investments are key to building a cleaner future, lowering emissions and creating good-paying jobs.”

Up to $2,000 in Rebates

The Drive Clean Rebate offers electric vehicle (EV) buyers up to $2,000 off the purchase or lease of 60+ new EV models.

"Participating car dealerships are responsible for applying for the point-of-sale rebate on behalf of the customer. The dealer reduces the EV sale price by the full Drive Clean Rebate amount, delivering an upfront discount to the customer," Hochul's Office States.

The rebate ranges from $500 to $2,000. It all depends on the all-electric range and MSRP.

Greater than 200-mile range: $2,000 rebate

40- to 199-mile range: $1,000 rebate

Less than 40-mile range: $500 rebate

MSRP greater than $42,000: $500 rebate

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

According to Hochul's office, some New Yorkers may be eligible to combine an Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credit of up to $7,500 with their Drive Clean Rebate for additional savings.

