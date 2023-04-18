FBI: New York Woman Planned ‘Massacre’ At Popular Lower Hudson Valley Restaurant

A New York City woman is accused of threatening to "shoot up a popular nationwide restaurant" in the lower Hudson Valley and making "threats of mass violence."

On Monday, the New Rochelle Police Department and the FBI announced an arrest following "threats of mass violence" made toward a Westchester County restaurant.

Arrest Made 'For Threats Of Mass Violence' At New Rochelle, New York Restaurant

Jayleen Mota, 21, of the Bronx, New York, was charged with making threatening interstate communications, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

According to a criminal complaint filed in White Plains federal court, Mota threatened to "shoot up a popular nationwide chain restaurant and sports bar located on LeCount Place in New Rochelle on Saturday night."

“As alleged, Ms. Mota sent a series of text messages in which she threatened to commit a mass shooting at a crowded New Rochelle restaurant. Communicating threats like those we allege she made can waste valuable law enforcement resources and cause unnecessary alarm in our communities," FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said.

Officials didn't name the "popular nationwide chain restaurant" but Applebee's and Buffalo Wild Wings are both located near each other on LeCount Place in New Rochelle, New York, according to Google.

Allegations In Complaint In Westchester County

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, the NRPD received a call from a person who got a text from an unknown person, later identified as Mota threatening to “shoot up” the restaurant adding there would be a “massacre” and “lots of people are going down,” officials say.

Another from Mota allegedly stated:

“Today's a busy night because of the game DON’T TAKE ME AS A JOKE lots of people will die DON’T CALL THE STORE AND RUIN MY PLANS I’m gonna make the news.”

Police took down the phone number from the texts and traced the number to Mota.

The NRPD received a call from a second person who received the same threats about a "massacre" and "shooting" with “lots of people are going down" at the eatery.

Mota was arrested on Saturday. Officials say waived her Miranda rights and admitted to sending text messages threatening to shoot up the restaurant to five individuals.

“Actual or threatened gun violence cannot be tolerated. Simply put, those who place the public in fear by engaging in or threatening the use of violence will be held accountable," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

