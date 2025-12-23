New York Hopes To Control How Fast Cars Can Drive

New York drivers may be forced to spend $1,000 to get a "speed limiter" installed in cars.

A law proposed in New York would mandate that some New Yorkers install a $1,000 GPS-based speed-limiter in their car.

New York lawmakers are pushing a controversial bill that would crack down on the state’s most dangerous drivers by literally slowing them down.

New York's Stop Super Speeders Act would mandate repeat speeders install an Intelligent Speed Assistance program in their cars.

If passed, repeat offenders must install a GPS-based speed limiter in their vehicles, preventing them from driving faster than the posted speed limit, within a 5 mph buffer. An emergency override would be included.

Costs $1,000 To Install

Drivers would have to pay $1,000 to install the device in their vehicles. The GPS speed limiter would recognize posted speed limits and automatically restrict acceleration.

The device would be court-ordered for six months to one year, with judges determining the length.

Who Would Be Affected

Lawmakers say this bill would impact a small group of drivers responsible for a disproportionate number of serious crashes.

So it thankfully won't apply to most drivers. The bill targets motorists with:

11 or more license points in 18 months, or

16 or more speed camera tickets within 12 months

Why Lawmakers Want It

Support for the bill surged after several fatal crashes involving drivers with long histories of speeding.

Sponsors compare the proposal to ignition interlock devices for DWI offenders.

Where The Bill Stands

The legislation has passed the New York State Senate, but has stalled in the Assembly amid concerns over enforcement, privacy, and whether the program could eventually expand beyond repeat offenders.

