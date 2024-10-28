New York Wants To Ban Some From New York State Thruway

If New York State officials get their wish, some drivers will soon be banned from the New York State Thruway.

New York State continues to try and crack down on toll evaders.

New York State Cracks Down On Toll Evaders

In April, when the 2025 New York budget passed, Gov. Hochul announced new investments in transit, infrastructure and roadway safety.

Hochul and top New York officials believe everyone who uses public infrastructure should pay their fair share. To crack down on toll evaders, the budget includes:

Increasing monetary fines for repeat fare evaders up to $150 and purposeful license plate defacement and covering up to $500.

Increasing toll enforcement activities and banning the sale of “ghost plates” and plate coverings.

Requiring surrender of plate covering material upon conviction for obstructing a license plate.

Allowing the Department of Motor Vehicles to revoke vehicle registrations for 90 days for repeat plate-covering offenders.

Aligning enforcement of unpaid tolls with unpaid parking violations, allowing offenders to have judgments entered against them and enabling the booting and towing of vehicles.

New York Proposal Would Ban Toll Evaders From New York State Thruway

As the state continues to stop toll evaders, the New York State Thruway Authority seeks to ban toll evaders from entering the New York State Thruway.

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Vehicles violating any of the rules and regulations of the Thruway Authority, as well as other vehicles or vehicle types owned or operated by the owner and/or operator of such vehicles or types, may be excluded from the Thruway system permanently or for a specified time,” the Thruway Authority’s proposal rule change reads.

A spokesperson from the New York State Thruway Authority told Land Line key elements of its prospal include:

All references to manual toll collection will now be replaced with electronic toll collection.

Laying out the payment process for E-ZPass or Tolls By mail and what happens if a payment isn’t made.

Provide an overview of the dispute process for the Authority’s Tolls by Mail program, as mandated by the Toll By Mail Enhancement Act.

