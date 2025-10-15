New York State Vetoes 7 Bills With Shocking Upstate Connection

Governor Hochul vetoed 7 bills. All are tied to the Hudson Valley.

Governor Kathy Hochul has officially kicked off her 2025 veto season.

Hochul Vetoes 7 Bills

Hochul recently vetoed her first seven bills of the year.

The vetoed measures included an EV emergency response training program, rules forcing food delivery apps like Uber Eats and Instacart to show how their prices compare to the store, nursing home requirements for body storage, and a FOIL overhaul aimed at forcing agencies to respond faster to public records requests.

Good government groups are upset with the FOIL bill getting vetoed. Reinvent Albany called the FOIL bill the most promising transparency reform in years. It would have imposed stricter deadlines on state and local agencies to hand over records.

Hochul’s veto memo slammed the bill as “unworkable,” arguing deadlines would create problems.

"While I support the goal of enhancing public transparency, the bill as drafted is unworkable. It establishes arbitrary deadlines for state and local governmental entities to disclose records in response to FOIL requests, regardless of complexity or length of any given request or the staff time needed to complete review. Additionally the bill does not allocated additional resources to agencies to ensure they are able to comply. Therefore, I am constrained to veto this bill,"Hochul states.

All Vetoes Have One Thing In Common

All seven vetoed bills have something in common. All were sponsored by New York Senator James Skoufis. The Hudson Valley Democrat who represents the 42nd District of New York has been a vocal critic of the Governor’s budget tactics.

Skoufis has repeatedly called out Hochul’s approach as heavy-handed, while the Governor’s press secretary called him a “camera-hungry clown.”

Hochul's office cited a lack of funding in the budget, or "burdensome barriers", in her veto memos for the other measures.

