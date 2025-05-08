New York Travel Alert: TSA Bans These Essential Items

The rules keep getting updated. Here's what New Yorkers need to know before you go.

There's been chaos in New York as the REAL ID deadline has passed.

New York Flyers Can Now Bring These Items Through TSA

Electronic Devices Focus Of Increased U.S. Airport Security Getty Images loading...

Besides making sure you have the correct forms of identification, New Yorkers also need to remember what you can and can't travel with.

The TSA recently banned a popular item, one that many believe is essential in this modern-age, from checked bags. Before we got into that, lets go over items you can now bring through TSA.

NJ & NY Flyers Can Now Bring These Items Through TSA Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Portable Chargers, Power Banks/ Lithium-ion Batteries Can't Go In Checked Bags

Canva Canva loading...

The next time you fly, don't stash power bank or lithium-ion batteries in your checked luggage. These items aren't allowed due to a increased fire risk.

Officials say these items are banned because Lithium-ion batteries can overheat and experience a runaway reaction called "thermal runaway," potentially causing fires or explosions.

According to the TSA, these fires can start "without warning due" to various factors like damage, overheating, exposure to water, overcharging, or improper packing.

You Can Place These Items In Carry-On

Canva Canva loading...

The TSA confirmed portable chargers or power banks containing a lithium ion battery can be packed in your carry-on.

You may be curious has to why you can place this items in a carry-on but not checked bags. The reason is simple.

According to the TSA,

Flight crews are trained to recognize and respond to lithium-ion battery fires in the cabin.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Many other items are banned from checked bags. See the full list below:

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at NJ, NY and PA Airports

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at NJ, NY and PA Airports You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

TSA's top 10 things airline passengers forget but need to remember

TSA's top 10 things airline passengers forget but need to remember Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

These 10 United States Airports Have the Worst TSA Wait Times