New York is dominating the 2025 Best Cities list. See which ones shocked the nation.

World's Best Cities just updated its list of the best cities in the world. A number of places from New York State made the list.

These Cities Across New York State Among America's Best

Canva Canva loading...

One place was named the best city in America.

America’s Best Cities Are In New York State Resonance, the "leading advisers in placemaking, place branding and place marketing," recently released its 2025 Americas Best Cities report. Several New York hometowns cracked the list.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Poughkeepsie Praise

PATRICK TEWEY PATRICK TEWEY loading...

Poughkeepsie continues to receive praise. Not only is it one of America's best places to live, but it was named New York's most underrated town.

Methodology

"Our methodology is a combination of core statistics from more than 400 global cities and resident and visitor perception indicators like user-generated ratings and reviews," World's Best Cities states.

The publication then ranked each city based on three key metrics, Livability, Lovability and Prosperity.

Only cities with over 500,000 people were researched, with the top 100 places ranked.

"We determined the Top 100 cities using a combination of core statistics and user-generated data from online sources such as Google, Tripadvisor and Instagram to measure quality of place when it comes to experiential factors," the publication adds.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New York. Gallery Credit: Stacker

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State