These Unexpected New York Towns Are Officially Among America’s Best
New York is dominating the 2025 Best Cities list. See which ones shocked the nation.
World's Best Cities just updated its list of the best cities in the world. A number of places from New York State made the list.
These Cities Across New York State Among America's Best
One place was named the best city in America.
America’s Best Cities Are In New York State
Poughkeepsie Praise
Poughkeepsie continues to receive praise. Not only is it one of America's best places to live, but it was named New York's most underrated town.
Methodology
"Our methodology is a combination of core statistics from more than 400 global cities and resident and visitor perception indicators like user-generated ratings and reviews," World's Best Cities states.
The publication then ranked each city based on three key metrics, Livability, Lovability and Prosperity.
Only cities with over 500,000 people were researched, with the top 100 places ranked.
"We determined the Top 100 cities using a combination of core statistics and user-generated data from online sources such as Google, Tripadvisor and Instagram to measure quality of place when it comes to experiential factors," the publication adds.
