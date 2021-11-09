New York Town Voted Best Winter Destination in Empire State
Here in New York, it has felt like winter most mornings recently so we looked up the best winter destination in all of New York State as well as the Hudson Valley.
Winter is coming!
24/7 Tempo recently released its list of the "Best Winter Destination in Every State."
To craft the list 24/7 Tempo looked up lists from regional, state, and city tourism sites and researched lists from many websites including:
- Reader’s Digest
- Lonely Planet
- Condé Nast Traveler
- National Geographic
- Frommer’s
- Cheapism
- U.S. News & World Report
- Washingtonian
- USA Today
- Midwest Living Yankee
- Planet Ware
In nearby New Jersey, 24/7 Tempo believes Lambertville is the best winter destination thanks to its antique shops, restaurants and the Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival.
So what's the best winter destination in New York State? 24/7 Tempo thinks Empire State residents should head to Seneca Falls.
Why? 24/7 Tempo highlights the holiday lights and It’s a Wonderful Life Museum.
Fun Fact! This is something I didn't know until this morning. Bedford Falls, the town in the classic film, is believed to have been inspired by Seneca Falls. Director Frank Capra visited Seneca Falls in the early 1900s.
"Seneca Falls is widely believed to be the inspiration for Frank Capra's holiday classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' Come to Seneca Falls and visit the village and locations that inspired Mr. Capra in his visits to Seneca Falls in the early 1900's. Stand on the bridge that Jimmy Stewart's character leaped from in the movie. Visit in December to take part in the weekend festivals that celebrate our connection to the holiday classic," the town of Seneca Falls writes on its tourism website.
Seneca Falls is a hamlet in Seneca County, New York. Its population is about 6,681, according to the 2010 census. The town is located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region on the northern shore of Cayuga Lake.
Seneca Falls is also known as the birthplace of Women's Rights.
The first Convention on Women's Rights was held at the Wesleyan Chapel on Fall Street in Seneca Falls.
It's hard to disagree with 24/7 Tempo when it comes to Seneca Falls being the top winter destination in New York. We agree, because the town inspired the movie "It’s a Wonderful Life." However, if you wanted to stay local here are some great Hudson Valley winter destinations.
Best Hudson Valley Winter Destinations
