New York Tax Payer Money Spent At Hudson Valley Strip Clubs

A manager of a Hudson Valley business that received a $20 million contract used tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money at strip clubs.

On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that City Carting of Westchester, Inc., and its manager pleaded guilty to submitting false financial records that concealed tens of thousands of dollars in company money spent at strip clubs.

Westchester County Company Pleads Guilty

City Carting of Westchester, Incorporated and its 37-year-old manager Christopher Oxer used taxpayer dollars to fund those expenses. Their contract with the county is worth 20 million dollars.

"This brazen misuse of taxpayer dollars is an abuse of public trust by a government contractor, and my Office will continue to investigate and prosecute cases of public corruption and seek accountability for this kind of criminal conduct," Rocah said.

City Carting’s Manager, 37-year-old Christopher Oxer of Darien, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a felony.

City Carting of Westchester, Inc., pleaded guilty to attempted offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.

"As part of City Carting's annual $20 million contract with Westchester County to manage and process waste and recyclables, the corporation was required to file their financial records with Kroll Associates. Kroll was appointed as an independent monitor to ensure City Carting was operating in compliance with all criminal and civil laws and without influence from members or associates of organized crime," the DA's office stated in a press release.

An investigation found that the company submitted false financial statements that concealed transactions Oxer made at strip clubs in New York City between 2018 and 2019 totaling $135,000 on the corporation's American Express credit card.

Oxer spent $40,000 during one visit to a strip club, officials say.

The expenses were entered into City Carting’s accounting records as business expenses for items such as tires, tolls, equipment and maintenance.

Oxer will be sentenced in August to six months in jail, which will run concurrent to his one-year federal prison sentence for tax fraud charges related to his conduct.

The corporation must pay a $5,000 fine, which is in addition to separate fines levied against City Carting by Westchester County, who terminated their contract.

