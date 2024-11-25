New York Student Killed In Hudson Valley Moments After Graduating

A Hudson Valley student lost her life walking home after receiving her degree. Now, a man is facing charges.

Linh Hong Nguyen, 25, of Red Hook was fatally hit by a car moments after her college graduation.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Charged in the Death of Bard Graduate Fatally Hit After Receiving Master's Degree

"My pain and anguish over losing Linh to this horrific event is excruciating. I can only imagine what her family in Vietnam is going through," her Bard piano teacher, Terrence Wilson, wrote on Facebook after her deat. "You are a beautiful soul, which always manifested in your playing."

Dutchess County Man Charged

Patrick remained at the scene and was arraigned Friday after a nearly five-month investigation.

"This tragic accident has resulted in the loss of a life, and no words can fully express the sorrow felt by the family and the community. After a thorough investigation, we have determined that the actions leading to this tragedy were not just an unfortunate mistake, but a case of criminally negligent homicide," Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "We are committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions and ensuring that justice is served in the wake of this devastating event."

