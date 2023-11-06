New York Store Sells $10 Million Ticket To Hudson Valley Resident
A Hudson Valley resident struck rich at a local convenience store.
The New York State Lottery revealed who purchased a winning lottery ticket in the lower Hudson Valley that's worth nearly $10 million.
$10 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Rockland County, New York
In early September, the New York Lottery announced a jackpot-winning ticket for the Saturday, September 2, 2023, New York LOTTO drawing worth $9.6 million was sold in Suffern, New York.
The winning numbers for the September 2 New York LOTTO drawing were 13-37-40-45-47-52 and Bonus Number 9.
"To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 8:15 P.M., the New York State Lottery stated in a press release.
Nearly $10 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Suffern, New York
The $9.6 million prize-winning ticket was sold at Yas Quickmart on Route 59 in Suffern, according to the New York State Lottery.
Suffern, New York Man Claims Winning Ticket
The New York State Lottery confirmed this week that Robert Reda of Suffern claimed the September 2 New York LOTTO jackpot worth $9,600,000 after matching the first six numbers drawn.
Reda opted to receive the cash value of the annuitized jackpot, earning him a single lump sum payment of $3,308,147, after required withholdings, according to the New York State Lottery.