Report Exposes How Dangerous Summer Heat Got In New York State

The National Weather Service just revealed how extreme New York’s summer heat really was. See how hot it got in your hometown.

Monday marked the end of summer and the first official day of fall.

Summer Ends In New York State

Milous Milous loading...

With Monday being the end of summer, the National Weather Service issued some of the highest temperatures in various locations across the nation and New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Many locations recorded their highest reading in late June or late July, although a few locations reached it at other points in the summer," the National Weather Service states.

Below are the highest recorded temperatures for various locations across New York State, as reported by the National Weather Service.

Lemon_tm Lemon_tm loading...

Note: If your hometown isn't listed, find the place closest to roughly estimate how warm it got in your hometown this summer.

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days

Before we share those temps, lets look at the warmest days in New York State history to see how they compare to the warmest days in 2025.

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days Here is a look at the Top 5 Hottest temperatures recorded in New York State. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

New York City (JFK Airport)

102 degrees (June 24 & June 25)

Manchester, New York

102 degrees (June 24)

Queens, New York

101 degrees (June 24)

Poughkeepsie, New York

100 degrees (June 24)

MarianVejcik MarianVejcik loading...

New York City (Central Park)

99 degrees (June 24)

Glens Falls, New York

98 degrees (June 24)

Albany, New York

96 degrees (June 23 & June 24)

Rochester, New York

93 degrees (June 24, July 12, July 24)

Buffalo, New York

92 degrees (July 12)

Binghamton, New York

91 degrees (June 23 & June 24)

Keep Reading:

The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

Can Weather Cause Headaches? And 50 Other Weather Questions Answered