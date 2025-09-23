Report Exposes How Dangerous Summer Heat Got In New York State
The National Weather Service just revealed how extreme New York’s summer heat really was. See how hot it got in your hometown.
Monday marked the end of summer and the first official day of fall.
Summer Ends In New York State
With Monday being the end of summer, the National Weather Service issued some of the highest temperatures in various locations across the nation and New York State.
"Many locations recorded their highest reading in late June or late July, although a few locations reached it at other points in the summer," the National Weather Service states.
Below are the highest recorded temperatures for various locations across New York State, as reported by the National Weather Service.
Note: If your hometown isn't listed, find the place closest to roughly estimate how warm it got in your hometown this summer.
New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days
Before we share those temps, lets look at the warmest days in New York State history to see how they compare to the warmest days in 2025.
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
New York City (JFK Airport)
- 102 degrees (June 24 & June 25)
Manchester, New York
- 102 degrees (June 24)
Queens, New York
- 101 degrees (June 24)
Poughkeepsie, New York
- 100 degrees (June 24)
New York City (Central Park)
- 99 degrees (June 24)
Glens Falls, New York
- 98 degrees (June 24)
Albany, New York
- 96 degrees (June 23 & June 24)
Rochester, New York
- 93 degrees (June 24, July 12, July 24)
Buffalo, New York
- 92 degrees (July 12)
Binghamton, New York
- 91 degrees (June 23 & June 24)
