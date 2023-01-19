New York State’s Luckiest Lotto Store Found In Hudson Valley

Lady luck continues to strike at one Hudson Valley store. Recently one store has sold many million-dollar winning tickets.

The New York State Lottery's slogan was "Hey, you never know." That's true, but we do know where you should be buying your lotto tickets in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County, New York Store Continues To Produce Million-Dollar Winning Lottery Tickets

In early January, when the Mega Millions jackpot first reached over $1 billion, a $3 million winning ticket was sold in Newburgh, New York.

There was no jackpot winning for that drawing, but a $3 million winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh. The store is located at 59 North Plank Road.

Newburgh Store Sells $1 Million Ticket

Then a few days later, on a very unlucky day, the lucky Newburgh store produced another million-dollar winner!

The jackpot for Friday's, Jan. 13, Mega Millions drawing was over $1.3 billion. A jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Maine.

The Newburgh Smoke 4 Less was one of 14 winning tickets sold across the nation worth at least $1 million.

$2 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Newburgh, New York

In September 2022, the same store sold a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket was for the Friday, Sept 2., Mega Millions drawing.

Newburgh Store Continues To Sell Million-Dollar Winning Tickets

A second-prize ticket for the Nov. 5 Powerball drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh.

A second-prize ticket for the Nov. 2 Powerball drawing was also sold in the Town of Newburgh.

Both of those winning tickets were worth $1 million, and both were sold at the Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Road.

Why Is The Newburgh Store So Lucky?

The store sold five big winning tickets in November 2022, according to CBS. The store has sold at least five lotto tickets worth at least $1 million since August.

"Maybe because it's a new store and new machine spitting out hot numbers, you know?" lottery player Luis Cintron told CBS.

The store manager told CBS people are now coming from other states to the Newburgh store in hope of getting lucky.

