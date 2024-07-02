New York State ‘Tourist Trap’ Found To Be Crawling With Bed Bugs

Many New York State residents and out-of-towners are expected to flock to this destination that's crawling with bed bugs.

AAA projects over 70 million people will travel 50 miles or more for the July 4th holiday. That number sets a new record.

Officials also say one location in New York State is expected to get more visitors than most of the United States.

Many Expected To Flock To New York City For July 4th Holiday

Canva Canva loading...

New York City is the sixth most popular destination in the United States for the upcoming holiday. It's probably not hard to figure out why.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Many believe the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks in New York City is the best fireworks display in the United States. It's also America's largest fireworks display.

Canva Canva loading...

However, be warned, New York City is crawling with bed bugs, according to Orkin.

New York City wasn't the only hometown in New York State to make Orkin's list for the '"worst cities for bed bugs in America." See the full list below.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Bed Bugs Bed Bug Canva loading...

When it comes to bed bugs, New Yorkers are very concerned! Below are the 15 hometowns in New York that appear to be the most concerned about bed bugs.

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Each year, New York City ranks in the top 3 in terms of cities with the most bed bugs, according to Orkin.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

In 2024, New York City placed second on Orkin's list of the 50 cities infested with bed bugs.

New York City Named Biggest "Tourist Trap" In The World

Times Square was named the "biggest tourist trap" on the globe, according to research from Preply.

Keep Reading: