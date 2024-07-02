New York State ‘Tourist Trap’ Found To Be Crawling With Bed Bugs
Many New York State residents and out-of-towners are expected to flock to this destination that's crawling with bed bugs.
AAA projects over 70 million people will travel 50 miles or more for the July 4th holiday. That number sets a new record.
Officials also say one location in New York State is expected to get more visitors than most of the United States.
Many Expected To Flock To New York City For July 4th Holiday
New York City is the sixth most popular destination in the United States for the upcoming holiday. It's probably not hard to figure out why.
Many believe the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks in New York City is the best fireworks display in the United States. It's also America's largest fireworks display.
However, be warned, New York City is crawling with bed bugs, according to Orkin.
New York City wasn't the only hometown in New York State to make Orkin's list for the '"worst cities for bed bugs in America." See the full list below.
Each year, New York City ranks in the top 3 in terms of cities with the most bed bugs, according to Orkin.
In 2024, New York City placed second on Orkin's list of the 50 cities infested with bed bugs.
New York City Named Biggest "Tourist Trap" In The World
Times Square was named the "biggest tourist trap" on the globe, according to research from Preply.
