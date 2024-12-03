New York State To Honor Resident Killed In Hamas Attack

New York State is honoring a New Yorker that we now know was killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Governor Kathy Hochul is ordering flags to fly at half-staff on state buildings on the day of funeral services for Long Island native Omer Neutra.

Long Island Native Killed In Hamas Attack

On Monday, Israel's military confirmed that the 21-year-old was killed during the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel last year.

"I would like to send my deepest condolences to the parents of the late Captain Omar Nautra, Ronan and Orna, his family and friends. Omar, who grew up in New York and chose to immigrate to Israel out of a deep sense of mission, fell in a heroic battle near Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip by Of the Hamas murderers, the story of Omar's life and dedication represents the good and the strong in us as a warrior who stood Bravely in the battle for tank number 3 and sacrificed his life for the security of the state of Israel against the worst of our enemies. I would like to say on behalf of the state of Israel - the return of the abducted is our most important mission. May his memory remain forever blessed," Israel Minister of Defense Israel Katz said.

Long Island Native Presumed Captive For 14 Months, Was Killed During October 7 Hamas Terror Attacks

Up until Monday's news his family believed Neutra was being held hostage. Neutra grew up in Plainview, Long Island and served as a soldier for the Israeli Defense Forces.

“For months we’ve prayed for the safe return of Omer Neutra and all those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th. This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core,” Hochul said. “I’ve met with Omer’s brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power, and a lasting peace.”

Governor Hochul Directs Flags To Be Flown at Half-Staff Across New York State Facilities on the Day of Neutra’s Memorial Ceremonies

Hochul announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on the day of 21-year-old Omer Neutra’s funeral. That date hasn't been announced.

The Neutra family is expected to announce funeral plans in the very near future.

