Newburgh, New York Teen Killed In Crash On Palisades

A tragic crash claimed the life of a 19-year-old Newburgh man Tuesday morning. Police now want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

A 19-year-old Newburgh man was killed in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

New York State Park Police, along with New York State Troopers assigned to the Haverstraw barracks, responded to the crash on Tuesday around 9:45 a.m.

Fatal Accident On Palisades Interstate Parkway

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Police determined a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near Exit 16, in the Town of Stony Point, when it drove off the road into the center median and struck a tree.

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It's unclear why the Toyota crossed into the median, but police noted in their press release that at the time of the crash it was "raining, and the roadway was wet.

Photo by James Zwadlo on Unsplash pathway between rail guards

Newburgh, New York Teen Killed

The operator and sole occupant was later identified as 19-year-old Christopher A. Rivera of Newburgh. He was removed from the vehicle and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

State Police Need Witnesses To Come Forward

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.

"The State Police are asking anyone who personally witnessed this collision to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Haverstraw at (845)344-5300," New York State Police said.

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