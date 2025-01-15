New York State To Cut Taxes For 75% Of New Yorkers

Taxes in New York could reach its lowest level in 70 years!

Cheers to paying less taxes!

New York Gov. Delivers State Of The State

Mike Groll/Office of Governor Ka Mike Groll/ loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says her goal for 2025 is to make New York State more livable and affordable for all residents.

“Making New York more affordable has been one of my top priorities and to continue this commitment, I am proposing a substantial tax cut for middle-class New Yorkers to lighten the burdens of inflation," Hocul said.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

She plans to deliver on the promise with a number of proposals in her 2025 State of the State.

Mike Groll/Office of Governor Ka Mike Groll/Office of Governor Ka loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

While confirming a plan to cut taxes for 75 percent of New Yorkers, she also released a plan for the State’s "first-ever inflation refund" check. CLICK HERE To see how much money you should receive.

Middle-Class Tax Cuts In New York

Gov. Hochul also proposed a middle-class tax cut for 75 percent of New Yorkers.

Canva Canva loading...

"By cutting rates across five of the State’s nine tax brackets, Governor Hochul will bring tax rates down to their lowest level in nearly 70 years," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

If passed, 8.3 million New York taxpayers should see a middle-class tax cut in the current tax year. It will be reflected in the rates that taxpayers pay out of each paycheck, officials say.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Nearly 77 percent of taxpayers in New York should see hundreds of dollars in savings if passed.

“Families shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not they can afford to put food on the table because of the rising cost of groceries,” Governor Hochul said.

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

Keep Reading:

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree