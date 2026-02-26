Outrage: Why New York Snow Equipment Is Abandoning Local Roads

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that New Yorkers and snow removal equipment are leaving the state.

New York Snow Equipment Heading To Massachusetts

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

On Wednesday, Hochul deployed snow removal personnel and equipment to Massachusetts.

Hochul says this will help Massachusetts with its response to a blizzard that brought more than two feet of snow to areas across the southeastern region of Massachusetts.

“I am grateful to all of our first responders and snow removal staff who have worked tirelessly throughout this historic blizzard to keep impacted communities in New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Many areas in New York State also received over two feet of snow from the blizzard, including several communities in the Lower Hudson Valley. We have local snowfall totals below.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hochul says New York State is "well-positioned" with its snow removal.

"Thanks to their efforts, we are well-positioned as snow removal efforts continue in New York, and stand ready to support Governor Healey and the people of Massachusetts as they continue their recovery efforts," Hochul added.

Some New Yorkers might disagree.

What New York State Is Bringing To Massachusetts

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The New York State Thruway Authority, New York State Department of Transportation and the New York Power Authority are providing the equipment in response to a request for help.

New York State Thruway Authority deployments include 10 large dump trucks and 16 personnel:

12 operators

2 supervisors

2 mechanics

New York State Department of Transportation deployments include 58 personnel:

46 operators

3 supervisors

2 management staff

2 employee safety and health representatives

5 fleet staff (4 mechanics and 1 supervising mechanic)

As well as 69 pieces of equipment, including:

12 loaders

12 skid steers (6 with blowers)

10 lowboy trailers

12 equipment trailers

12 medium-duty/patrol trucks

6 light-duty pickup trucks

2 minivans

2 service trucks

1 fleet recruitment trailer

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Snow removal operations across New York State remain underway and personnel or equipment remain readily available for localities statewide if needed," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Snowfall totals across the region were massive following Monday's blizzard. Below are snowfall totals from Monday's storm.

Snowfall Totals For Historic Blizzard In New York State Parts of the Hudson Valley saw over two feet of snow! We've got the complete report of snowfall totals across New York State.

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Tips For Snow Shoveling Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York