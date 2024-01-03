New York State Residents Told To Prepare For Tripledemic In 2024

Health experts are warning about a trifecta of deadly viruses spreading across New York State.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald confirmed a tripledemic.

Tripledemic In New York State

Woman with face mask sneezing into elbow while shopping in grocery store. Drazen Zigic loading...

The calendar has turned to 2024, but New Yorkers are told to watch out for COVID, the flu and RSV. All three potentially deadly viruses are spreading across New York State.

"Right now, New Yorkers are being exposed to RSV, COVID and Flu," McDonald stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The CDC believes that COVID-19, RSV and influenza will be impacting the New York healthcare system in 2024, much like it did last fall and winter.

"Fall and winter are a time when viruses that cause respiratory disease usually circulate more heavily in the community. Before COVID-19, two viruses, flu and RSV, were the main causes of severe respiratory disease during this time of year," the CDC stated. "With the addition of a third virus (COVID-19) that can cause severe disease, even an average respiratory season can place significant strain on our healthcare system."

New Yorkers Told To Get Vaccinated

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald notes there are vaccines for COVID, RSV and the flu.

Flu Is Widespread In New York State

ThinkStock ThinkStock loading...

The New York State Department of Health continues to classify the flu as "widespread" in New York State.

This marks the fifth straight report that the flu has been considered as "widespread.

"Flu season is here again. And it has gone up – the number of flu cases in the State of New York is now defined as prevalent in the state, that's a new category," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated.

New COVID Variant Spreading In New York

ThinkStock/Wavebreakmedia Ltd ThinkStock/Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

Just before the holiday season, the CDC confirmed a new COVID variant that started spreading across the nation and New York State.

The new variant is called JN.1. This new variant is another descendant of the Omicron variant. It's believed to be more contagious than other forms of COVID.

Many illnesses are on the rise this winter in New York State. See the full list and ways to naturally boost your immune system below.

10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York These illnesses will be at their peak this winter all across New York. Gallery Credit: Canva

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.