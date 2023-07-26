New York State Residents Told To Prepare For ‘Dangerous’ Weather

There's dangerous weather forecasted from a heat wave moving into New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers of dangerous heat conditions that are expected to impact most of New York State this week.

Dangerous Heat Coming To New York State

NWS NWS loading...

Hochul says New Yorkers should prepare in advance for high heat and humidity in the forecast on Thursday and Friday, with heat index values — or "feels like" temperatures — of more than 100 degrees in lower elevation areas across the state.

The governor says state agencies are ready to respond to the needs of all local governments.

"Extreme heat is posing a significant health risk for New Yorkers, especially for vulnerable populations like children and seniors," Hochul said. "I have directed State agencies to take all necessary precautions to keep New Yorkers safe during this weather event, and will be deploying personnel as necessary. Before the heat hits New York on Thursday, I encourage all New Yorkers to take common-sense precautions: stay out of the sun, keep yourself hydrated, check on your neighbors and identify a cooling center near you."

Heat Index Of 105 Predicted For Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City

Heat Advisory Issued For Orange, Rockland, Westchester Greene, Columbia, Ulster, Dutchess, Long Island, New York City

NWS NWS loading...

At the height of the heat, New Yorkers are urged to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of water and refrain from drinking sugary beverages.

"Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures," the National Weather Service adds. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

New Yorkers are also urged to use A/Cs at home or work and go to cooling centers if the A/C doesn't work.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors," the NWS adds.

