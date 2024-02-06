New York State Residents Told To Expect Explosions, Fireballs
A New York alert system is warning residents to expect explosions and fireballs. Here's why.
New York's official emergency notification system is alerting residents about planned fireballs and explosions.
Explosion, Fireball Planned For Queens, New York
A simulated explosion and fireball effect are planned by a media production company in Queens on Tuesday, New York City officials confirmed.
The simulated explosion and fireball is set for the vicinity of 95th Avenue and 150th Street in Jamaica, Queens between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
"Media Production: Simulated explosion and fireball effect on Tuesday, February 6 from 10AM-1PM near 95th Avenue & 150th Street, Queens. NYPD & FDNY on site," NYCEM - Notify NYC stated on X, formerly Twitter.
Second Explosion, Fireball Planned For New York City
A second simulated explosion and fireball effect is planned for the same area between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Shore News Network reports.
"The production, which has been coordinated with local authorities, aims to ensure that the simulation will have minimal impact on the community while providing the necessary realism for the media project," Shore News Network states.
New York City's official emergency system is warning residents about the production in hopes all will know and not be alarmed if they see a fireball or hear explosions.
