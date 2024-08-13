New York State Residents Should Prepare Now For More Hurricanes
Following destruction from the remnants of Hurricane Debby, New York officials say New Yorkers should brace for more hurricanes this summer.
Debby was a hurricane when it hit Florida last week. It was a Tropical Depression when it hit New York State
Tropical Storm Debby In Hudson Valley
The remnants of Hurricane Debby hit the Hudson Valley very hard heavy rain, wind, flooding and even a tornado. We have dramatic footage.
Dramatic Storm Footage In Orange, Rockland Counties
A tornado touched down Friday in New Paltz, New York
New York State May Deal With More Hurricanes Than Normal In 2024
Officials warn New York State might deal with more hurricanes than normal this year.
At the start of the summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year.
The 2024 Hurricane season lasts until November.
Officials expect 17 to 25 named storms in the Atlantic Ocean this hurricane season. Of those, eight to 13 will likely become hurricanes.
Four to six might "reach major hurricane” status of at least Category 3 ranking."
