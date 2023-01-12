New York State Residents Can Get Lucky On Unluckiest Day

Friday the 13th could turn out to be the luckiest day, a life-changing day, for an Empire State resident.

Once again the Mega Millions jackpot rolled over.

Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion

Now a gigantic prize of at least $1.35 billion, $707.9 million cash, is up for grabs during the next Mega Millions drawing which is set for Friday, Jan. 13.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won in October 2022.

You Can Get Lucky In New York State On Very Unlucky Day

“The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium Pat McDonald stated. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever."

The biggest Mega Million jackpot was won on Oct. 23, 2018. The $1.537 billion winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

A $1.337 Mega Million jackpot, the third-biggest Mega Millions jackpot, was won by someone in Illinois in July 2022.

$3 Million Winning Ticket Sold In Orange County, New York

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9.

While there was no jackpot winner, a $3 million dollar winning ticket was sold in Orange County, New York.

$3 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Newburgh, New York

The winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh. The store is located at 59 North Plank Road.

The unknown holder of the second-prize ticket played the Megaplier to win $3 million.

