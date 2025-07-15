New York State Police Trooper Involved In Deadly Upstate Crash

A deadly head-on crash in Upstate New York involving a State Trooper has sparked an ongoing investigation.

New York State Police are still looking into a deadly crash in Delaware County involving an off-duty trooper.

Fatal Upstate New York Crash Involved State Trooper

The crash occurred in Delaware County on Friday at approximately 4:15 p.m. New York State Police responded to a head-on crash on State Highway 28 near Glen Burnie Road in the town of Delhi.

Police say their investigation determined that 71-year-old Roger Hadley of Andes, New York drove his pick-truck over the double solid yellow line into on-coming traffic.

It remains unclear why Hadley crossed over. His southbound pickup truck then hit a northbound SUV head-on.

Delaware County, New York Man Declared Dead

Hadly was pronounced deceased on scene, police say.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

SUV Driver Identified As Off-Duty New York State Police Trooper

The SUV driver was identified as New York State Trooper Anna Aulino. She graduated from the New York State Police Academy in 2023.

Police say she was hit head-on while driving home in her personal vehicle after completing her shift with Troop C.

According to New York State Police, despite having serious injuries, or injuries appear to be "non-life threatening at this time."

Trooper Aulino graduated from the New York State Police Academy in 2023 and is assigned to Troop C.

The investigation is ongoing.

