New York State Police Search For Supermarket ‘Shoplifter’ In Hudson Valley

Can you help the police find this suspect? Police allege the man seen in the photos stole from a supermarket in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop K asked for help in finding a man who allegedly stole from a ShopRite in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Troop K Commander Major Kathryne M. Rohde stated in a press release that "Troopers (are) attempting to identify (a) shoplifter."

New York State Police Search For Westchester County, New York "Shoplifter"

Police report the larceny recently happened at the ShopRite located on East Main Street in Cortlandt, New York.

"The New York State Police in Cortlandt are attempting to identify the pictured subject in regard to a larceny from ShopRite located in the Cortlandt Town Center plaza on East Main Street," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Call New York State Police If You Can Help

State Police didn't report when the alleged larceny occurred or how much merchandise was taken from the Westchester County ShopRite.

"Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the pictured individual is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case# 11528850," New York State Police said.

