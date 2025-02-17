New York State Police Find Man Wanted For Murder Hiding In Hudson Valley

New York State police say a man who's been on the run for months following the vicious murder of a woman was found hiding in the Hudson Valley.

What was believed to be a routine traffic stop conducted by New York State Troopers led to the arrest of a fugitive wanted for homicide in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Fugitive Found In Hudson Valley During Traffic Stop

Canva Canva loading...

On Saturday, New York State Police attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle out of Virginia.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police say the driver fled at a high rate of speed. A high-speed chase lasted just one minute before the person in the reported stolen car crashed.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot but was caught by troopers a short distance from the crash site.

Philadelphia Murder Suspect Arrested In Westchester County

NYSP NYSP loading...

Police allege the man gave a fake name with fake forms of ID. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Fingerprint analysis determined the man as Geovanni Otero, who was wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for homicide and other offenses.

It's alleged that Otero is connected to the murder of a 29-year-old woman. The woman was found bludgeoned to death in a shallow grave on November 8, 2024, police say.

Otero was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, false impersonation, unlawful fleeing, and reckless driving.

NYSP/Canva NYSP/Canva loading...

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Otero remains in custody pending extradition proceedings.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Keep Reading:

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides