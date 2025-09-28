New York State Pizzerias Ranked the Worst in America

New York State is home to some amazing pizzerias, but there are many that you should "avoid."

How often do you order from these pizza chains that New Yorkers should avoid?

New Yorkers Told To 'Avoid' These 250 Beloved Pizzerias

24/7 Wall Street recently released a "special report" of the "5 Pizza Chains to Avoid."

Three of the five pizza chains to "avoid" have many locations in New York State. See the list below:

New Yorkers Told To "Avoid" Chuck E. Cheese, Little Caesars, Domino's

24/7 Wall St. formed its list by looking into pizza reviews on five different food blogs and websites.

Little Caesars, Domino's, and Chuck E. Cheese stood out due to "their low rankings almost across the board," according to 24/7 Wall St.

The Best Pizza Hometowns In New York State

In better news, New York State is home to four of the best pizza hometowns in the United States.

