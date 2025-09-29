“Historic:” New York State Officially Has An ‘Underwater Park’

This "underwater park" in Upstate New York is now protected thanks to an "historic designation"

Gov. Kathy Hochul proudly celebrated the NOAA's "historic designation" of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.

New York's First National Marine Sanctuary

“This Sanctuary places our upstate communities on a national stage, recognizing the region’s unique and significant maritime resources, its indelible mark in Indigenous and American history, and its world-class recreational opportunities,” Governor Hochul said.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Designation Makes Lake Ontario New York’s First National Marine Sanctuary & 16th Site Nationwide

The Lake Ontario Sanctuary is the first to be designated off New York State’s coast and just the 16th site in the National Marine Sanctuary System.

“This landmark achievement underscores our commitment to preserving Lake Ontario's rich maritime heritage while fostering opportunities for research, recreation, and sustainable use. As we protect over 1,700 square miles and numerous historical sites, we also ensure that our Great Lakes communities continue to thrive and connect with their vibrant past, present, and future," Hochul added.

Why Marine Sanctuaries Are Important

New “Underwater Park” Protects Over 1,700 Square Miles of Great Lakes Maritime History

National Marine Sanctuary Systems are often called "underwater parks," according to Hochul's office.

"The Lake Ontario Sanctuary will cover over 1,700 square miles of state waters in eastern Lake Ontario and protect approximately 43 known shipwrecks and one submerged aircraft, spanning centuries of history," Hochul's office states.

These systems are important to the nation’s history and the marine environment.

“Lake Ontario is an important gateway between the Great Lakes and the ocean. From commerce to biodiversity to recreation, the maritime landscape of this area represents past, present and future connections and will have incredible benefits for the communities that passionately sought its creation," NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad, Ph.D said

The new Lake Ontario Sanctuary will enhance the existing state and federal protections for cultural and historic sites without limiting uses like fishing, boating and shipping. The Sanctuary designation also brings new opportunities for research, recreation, educational programming and community engagement.

