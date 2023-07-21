New York State May Make Costly Change Regarding Speeding Tickets

A New York State lawmaker is hoping to make a major change that will impact your wallet when it comes to speeding tickets.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (Assembly District 111) just introduced a new bill aimed at "limiting the exorbitant surcharges" associated with speeding tickets in New York State.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara Introduces Bill to Limit Surcharges for Speeding Tickets In New York

nyassembly.gov nyassembly.gov loading...

The bill hopes to establish a fairer system by guaranteeing that speeding tickets align with the offense as defined by law,

"Under the current system, drivers convicted of speeding offenses or traffic infractions in New York State face surcharges that have progressively escalated over the years, often surpassing the original fine itself. This concerning practice has resulted in cases where even minor offenses, such as a $45 ticket for exceeding the speed limit by 5 miles per hour, incur additional surcharges often amounting to hundreds of dollars more. Consequently, even minor infractions end up costing drivers hundreds of dollars," Santabarbara states.

His bill, if passed, would cap surcharges to a maximum of 10 percent of the original fine.

Massive Surcharges In New York State

118388481 David Lentz/ThinkStock loading...

By curbing surcharges, which have inflated to the point where they almost always exceed the original fine, my bill ensures reasonable penalties for offenses as intended by the penalties established in the law," he added in a press release "The current structure appears to prioritize revenue generation rather than ensuring that penalties align with the severity of the offense."

Santabarbara points out that a $45 dollar speeding ticket could end up costing around $300 after everything is tacked on.

“It could be a $45 speeding ticket, ends up costing in some cases two or $300 because of the surcharges, that seems to me like it’s a system that’s more focused on the revenue generation, rather than fairness inappropriateness," Santabarbara told News 10.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Read More: New Data Declares ‘The Safest’ Place To Live In New York State

Santabarbara says he's seeing surcharges of 100, 200, or 300 percent above the ticket price.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license.

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing