New York State Makes Major Change To Show Support For Israel

Officials from New York State are showing their support for Israel.

The death toll continues to climb climbing after Hamas's coordinated attack on Israel over the weekend.

More than a thousand Israelis and Palestinians have been killed, while officials have confirmed some American casualties.

“New York stands with Israel – today and every day,” Hochul said. “New York is proud to be home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, and as Governor I am committed to doing everything in my power to ensure this community is supported, uplifted and protected.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among many top New York officials who have condemned the attack.

Increased Police In New York State

Landmarks Lit To Show New York's Solidarity With Israel

The Walkway Over the Hudson, the Cuomo Bridge, the Empire State Building and the One World Trade are some of the landmarks across New York that are lit up in blue and white in solidarity with Israel.

Landmarks to be illuminated include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Niagara Falls

Moynihan Train Hall

The Walkway Over the Hudson State Park and Friends of the Walkway Over the Hudson

Rockefeller Empire State Plaza

Kosciuszko Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

