New York State Makes Major Change To Show Support For Israel
Officials from New York State are showing their support for Israel.
The death toll continues to climb climbing after Hamas's coordinated attack on Israel over the weekend.
New York State Shows Support Of Israel
More than a thousand Israelis and Palestinians have been killed, while officials have confirmed some American casualties.
“New York stands with Israel – today and every day,” Hochul said. “New York is proud to be home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, and as Governor I am committed to doing everything in my power to ensure this community is supported, uplifted and protected.”
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among many top New York officials who have condemned the attack.
Increased Police In New York State
Landmarks Lit To Show New York's Solidarity With Israel
The Walkway Over the Hudson, the Cuomo Bridge, the Empire State Building and the One World Trade are some of the landmarks across New York that are lit up in blue and white in solidarity with Israel.
Landmarks to be illuminated include:
One World Trade Center
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
Empire State Plaza
State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
Niagara Falls
Moynihan Train Hall
The Walkway Over the Hudson State Park and Friends of the Walkway Over the Hudson
Rockefeller Empire State Plaza
Kosciuszko Bridge
Albany International Airport Gateway
