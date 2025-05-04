New York State Is Top Alien Abduction Hotspot

Your chances of getting abducted by aliens are greater in New York than most of the nation.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been more reports of UFOs in New York State than in most of America.

According to the latest updated data, there have been 6,153 UFO sightings reported to the National UFO Reporting Center, that's fifth in the nation.

Only California, Florida, Washington and Texas have more reported sightings.

Why Some In The Hudson Valley Thought Aliens Were Attacking Dutchess Stadium

Years ago the Hudson Valley thought that aliens were attacking Dutchess Stadium.

In related news, former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers claims to have spotted a UFO while staying in the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE for more.

New York State Hotspot For Alien Abductions

According to the online gambling guide casino.ca, New York State is also one of the hotspots when it comes to alien abductions.

March 20 was National Alien Abduction Day (yes, this is a real day). In honor of that day, casino.ca looked into reports from the National UFO Reporting Center to determine the alien abduction hotspots.

Once again, New York State placed fifth. New Yorkers have a 1 in 1,301 chance of being abducted by aliens, making it the 5th best state for potential alien encounters.

California, Washington, Florida and Oregon topped the list.

If you want to live somewhere to avoid aliens, you should move to North Dakota.

"With just 282 reported sightings - about 0.0004 per capita - it has the fewest UFO encounters in the country," casino.ca states.

